2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

SPACIOUS, COMFORTABLE & RELIABLE FAMILY SIZED 4 CYLINDER AWD. (Just Arrived) Fully Certified and INCLUDES 2 Great Warranties: 1) 6 month/ 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty. Covers up to $1000 per claim w/ $100 deductible. 2) 30 day or 1200 km 50/ 50 Dealer Guarantee. (see Dealer for more details...)

Safety Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Trunk Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Roof Racks

Winter Tires Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

AM/FM CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Rear Park Assist

Adjustable Drivers Seat

17 inch alloy rims

telescopic tilt steering

CD/ AUX/ USB

4 Cylinder 2.0L Auto AWD

