2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

AWD 2.0 Premium

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

AWD 2.0 Premium

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 180,256KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4390989
  • VIN: JF2GPACC4E8276391
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey - Dark
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door
Passengers
5

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SPACIOUS, COMFORTABLE & RELIABLE FAMILY SIZED 4 CYLINDER AWD.

(Just Arrived)

Fully Certified and INCLUDES 2 Great Warranties:

1) 6 month/ 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

Covers up to $1000 per claim w/ $100 deductible.

2) 30 day or 1200 km 50/ 50 Dealer Guarantee.

 

(see Dealer for more details...)

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Racks
  • Winter Tires
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Additional Features
  • Rear Park Assist
  • Adjustable Drivers Seat
  • 17 inch alloy rims
  • telescopic tilt steering
  • CD/ AUX/ USB
  • 4 Cylinder 2.0L Auto AWD

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

