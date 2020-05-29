Menu
$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

AWD 2.0 Premium

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

AWD 2.0 Premium

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 180,256KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5182676
  • VIN: JF2GPACC4E8276391
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey - Dark
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

4 BRAND NEW 17" ALL SEASON TIRES JUST INSTALLED!!!

SPACIOUS, COMFORTABLE & RELIABLE ALL WHEEL DRIVE.

ECONOMICAL & SURPRISINGLY PEPPY 4 CYLINDER!!  Great on Gas.

ASK ABOUT FINANCING!!  Rates From 4.99% & Same Day Approvals.

Fully Certified and INCLUDES 2 Great Warranties:

1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

Covers up to $1000 per claim w/ $100 deductible.

2) 30 day or 1200 km 50/ 50 Dealer Guarantee.

(see Dealer for more details...)

 

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Racks
  • Winter Tires
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Additional Features
  • Rear Park Assist
  • Adjustable Drivers Seat
  • 17 inch alloy rims
  • telescopic tilt steering
  • CD/ AUX/ USB
  • 4 Cylinder 2.0L Auto AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

