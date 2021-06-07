Menu
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

180,691 KM

Details Description Features

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

2.0I PREMIUM AWD

Location

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

180,691KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7248665
  • VIN: JF2GPAVC1E8211527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,691 KM

Vehicle Description

4 BRAND NEW 17" ALL SEASON TIRES!!  (included but not yet installed...)

ALL NEW DISC BRAKES JUST INSTALLED!!  (pads & coated rotors)

Economical Subaru AWD H/B Averaging Around 8L per 100K!!

LINK TO CARFAX REPORT:  https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=zNDb8rSH9ULKuWWZqejI3Ha1T/ONlEvv

(Just Arrived)

FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 2 GREAT WARRANTIES INCLUDED IN ASKING PRICE!!

NO HIDDEN FEES!!

FREE RETAIL PACKAGE WILL ALSO INCLUDE:

1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

(covers up to $1000 per claim with just $100 deductible)

2) 30 day or 1200 Kilometers 50/50 Parts & Labour Dealer Guarantee.

3) Fresh Oil Change.

4) Full Tank of Gas.

(see Dealer for details...)

SPRING INTO SUMMER SPECIAL: THIS MONTH ONLY!!

YOUR CHOICE OF ONE FREE UPGRADE TO BE INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED VEHICLES!!

1) FREE TINTED WINDOWS 2) FREE OIL RUST-PROOFING 3) FREE 12 MONTH or 12 000 KM LUBRICO POWERTRAIN WARRANTY!!

Your Choice of ONE to be INCLUDED in the asking price :-)

(see Dealer for details...)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Racks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Bluetooth
Adjustable Drivers Seat
17 inch alloy rims
telescopic tilt steering
CD/ AUX/ USB

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

