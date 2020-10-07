Menu
2015 Ford Flex

176,449 KM

Details Description Features

$13,950

+ tax & licensing
$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

2015 Ford Flex

2015 Ford Flex

SEL 4WD- 7 PASSENGER

2015 Ford Flex

SEL 4WD- 7 PASSENGER

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

176,449KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6017253
  VIN: 2FMHK6C81FBA08242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 176,449 KM

Vehicle Description

7 PASSENGER!!  3RD ROW SEATING!! 

Clean Carfax- NO Accidents.  2 Previous Owners.

Spacious, Comfortable & Very Reliable 4/AWD Family Transportation.

STILL RUNS & DRIVES LIKE BRAND NEW!!

BEST DEAL AROUND!!  SHOP & COMPARE- ASK ABOUT FINANCING!!  (Rates From 4.99%)

FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 2 GREAT WARRANTIES INCLUDED FOR ONLY$795!! +hst

PACKAGE WILL ALSO INCLUDE:

1)  6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

(covers up to $1000 per claim with just $100 deductible)

2)  30 day or 1200 Kilometers 50/50 Parts & Labour Dealer Guarantee.

3)  Fresh Oil Change.

4)  Full Tank of Gas.

(see Dealer for details...)

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
POWER LIFT GATE
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
AM/FM CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Navigation
Rear Heat & A/C Controls
clean history- No Accidents
telescopic tilt steering
18 inch alloy rims
rear vista moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

