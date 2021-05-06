2015 Hyundai Tucson

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,950 + taxes & licensing 1 3 5 , 4 6 5 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7135753

7135753 VIN: KM8JT3AFXFU113869

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 135,465 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Adjustable Drivers Seat 17 inch Wheels CLEAN CARFAX CD/ IPOD/ USB/ AUX

