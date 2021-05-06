Menu
2015 Hyundai Tucson

135,465 KM

Details Description Features

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

GL- ONE OWNER

Location

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

135,465KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7135753
  • VIN: KM8JT3AFXFU113869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,465 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER SINCE NEW!!!

Clean Carfax- NO Accidents.

Runs & Drives Like Brand New!!

Currently Averaging Around 8L per 100K.

FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 2 GREAT WARRANTIES INCLUDED IN ASKING PRICE!!

NO HIDDEN FEES!!

FREE RETAIL PACKAGE WILL ALSO INCLUDE:

1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

(covers up to $1000 per claim with just $100 deductible)

2) 30 day or 1200 Kilometers 50/50 Parts & Labour Dealer Guarantee.

3) Fresh Oil Change.

4) Full Tank of Gas.

(see Dealer for details...)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Adjustable Drivers Seat
17 inch Wheels
CLEAN CARFAX
CD/ IPOD/ USB/ AUX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

