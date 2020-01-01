2015 Kia Rondo

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

4 BRAND NEW SNOW TIRES JUST INSTALLED!! ONE OWNER SINCE NEW!! Clean Carfax. Economical 4 Cylinder Family Sized Wagon Averaging 8.7L per 100K. Extra Clean Condition w/ Rust Corrosion Module Still Attached. Fully Certified with 2 Great Warranties INCLUDED: 1) 6 month/ 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty. Covers up to $1000 per claim w/ $100 deductible. 2) 30 day or 1200 km 50/ 50 Dealer Guarantee. (see Dealer for more details...)

Safety Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Trunk Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Split Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

AM/FM CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features 16 inch Wheels

adjustable drivers chair

CLEAN CARFAX

telescopic tilt steering

CD/ AUX/ USB/ SAT RADIO

