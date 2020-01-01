Menu
2015 Kia Rondo

1 OWNER- 4 NEW SNOWS

2015 Kia Rondo

1 OWNER- 4 NEW SNOWS

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 161,878KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4406493
  • VIN: KNAHT8A3XF7120094
Exterior Colour
Bronze
Interior Colour
Grey - Dark
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

4 BRAND NEW SNOW TIRES JUST INSTALLED!!

ONE OWNER SINCE NEW!!  Clean Carfax.

Economical 4 Cylinder Family Sized Wagon Averaging 8.7L per 100K.

Extra Clean Condition w/ Rust Corrosion Module Still Attached.

Fully Certified with 2 Great Warranties INCLUDED:

1) 6 month/ 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty. Covers up to $1000 per claim w/ $100 deductible. 2) 30 day or 1200 km 50/ 50 Dealer Guarantee. (see Dealer for more details...)

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Additional Features
  • 16 inch Wheels
  • adjustable drivers chair
  • CLEAN CARFAX
  • telescopic tilt steering
  • CD/ AUX/ USB/ SAT RADIO

