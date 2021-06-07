2015 Kia Sorento

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 7254779

7254779 VIN: 5XYKTCA69FG602290

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 159,668 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Parking Aid Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Roof Racks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Adjustable Drivers Seat 17 inch alloy rims telescopic tilt steering CD/ SIRIUS/ AUX/ USB

