2019 Nissan Micra

24,259 KM

Details

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

2019 Nissan Micra

2019 Nissan Micra

S HATCHBACK

2019 Nissan Micra

S HATCHBACK

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

24,259KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6541696
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP7KL200769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 24,259 KM

Vehicle Description

2 SETS OF TIRES INCLUDED IN DEAL!!

WHOLESALE PRICED FOR QUICK SALE!!  Shop & Compare...

Clean Carfax- NO Accidents.

Peppy Little 4 Cylinder Nissan Hatchback in LIKE NEW Condition.

Currently Averaging Around 5.6L per 100K!!

FULLY CERTIFIED WITH BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY REMAINING.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Automatic Headlights
Back-Up Camera
CLEAN CARFAX
AUX w/ USB

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

