2019 Nissan Micra

+ taxes & licensing
705-458-9970
6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2
705-458-9970
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2 SETS OF TIRES INCLUDED IN DEAL!!
WHOLESALE PRICED FOR QUICK SALE!! Shop & Compare...
Clean Carfax- NO Accidents.
Peppy Little 4 Cylinder Nissan Hatchback in LIKE NEW Condition.
Currently Averaging Around 5.6L per 100K!!
FULLY CERTIFIED WITH BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY REMAINING.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2