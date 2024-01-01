Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta TRENDLINE+ for sale in Thorold, ON

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

214,000 KM

Details Features

$7,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+

Location

905 Auto Sales Inc

89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3

905-964-0886

  1. 1724644128
  2. 1724644128
  3. 1724644128
  4. 1724644128
  5. 1724644128
  6. 1724644128
  7. 1724644128
  8. 1724644128
  9. 1724644128
  10. 1724644128
  11. 1724644128
  12. 1724644128
  13. 1724644128
  14. 1724644128
  15. 1724644128
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
214,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 3VW2K7AJ4DM220633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1042
  • Mileage 214,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 905 Auto Sales Inc

Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta TRENDLINE+ for sale in Thorold, ON
2013 Volkswagen Jetta TRENDLINE+ 214,000 KM $7,000 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Sentra S for sale in Thorold, ON
2013 Nissan Sentra S 106,000 KM $8,000 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Taurus SEL for sale in Thorold, ON
2011 Ford Taurus SEL 67,000 KM $9,000 + tax & lic

Email 905 Auto Sales Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
905 Auto Sales Inc

905 Auto Sales Inc

89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3

Call Dealer

905-964-XXXX

(click to show)

905-964-0886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,000

+ taxes & licensing

905 Auto Sales Inc

905-964-0886

Contact Seller
2013 Volkswagen Jetta