$10,499+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda Civic
LX
2016 Honda Civic
LX
Location
AA Reputable Autos
89 Ormond St North, Unit 11, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3
647-687-6114
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$10,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
VIN 2HGFC2F51GH019888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
$10,499 + licensing and taxes*
Price includes safety; you do not have to pay extra for safety.
2016 Honda Civic LX 223,250 kms
In good condition, clean title,
Only one previous owner, who meticulously maintained it. New brakes and rotors
Great options including heated seats, backup camera, Econ mode, Apple CarPlay and many more
CarFax Provided during viewing
AA Reputable Autos
11-89 Ormond St N Thorold L2V 1Z3
By appointments only
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Auto Hold Brake
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
AA Reputable Autos
89 Ormond St North, Unit 11, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3
2016 Honda Civic