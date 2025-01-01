Menu
$10,499 + licensing and taxes*

Price includes safety; you do not have to pay extra for safety.

2016 Honda Civic LX 223,250 kms 
In good condition, clean title,
Only one previous owner, who meticulously maintained it. New brakes and rotors 
Great options including heated seats, backup camera, Econ mode, Apple CarPlay and many more

CarFax Provided during viewing

AA Reputable Autos

11-89 Ormond St N Thorold L2V 1Z3

By appointments only

2016 Honda Civic

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda Civic

LX

12668565

2016 Honda Civic

LX

Location

AA Reputable Autos

89 Ormond St North, Unit 11, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3

647-687-6114

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 2HGFC2F51GH019888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

$10,499 + licensing and taxes*

Price includes safety; you do not have to pay extra for safety.

2016 Honda Civic LX 223,250 kms
In good condition, clean title,
Only one previous owner, who meticulously maintained it. New brakes and rotors
Great options including heated seats, backup camera, Econ mode, Apple CarPlay and many more

CarFax Provided during viewing

AA Reputable Autos

11-89 Ormond St N Thorold L2V 1Z3

By appointments only   

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

AA Reputable Autos

AA Reputable Autos

89 Ormond St North, Unit 11, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3

647-687-6114

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing>

AA Reputable Autos

647-687-6114

2016 Honda Civic