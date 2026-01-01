$8,499+ taxes & licensing
2017 Kia Forte
EX
2017 Kia Forte
EX
Location
T Dot Auto Sales and Service
55 Ormond ST N, Thorold, ON L2V 1Y9
+1 (905) 380-0910
Certified
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 196,000 KM
Vehicle Description
🚗 2017 Kia Forte
✅ 2.0L 4-Cylinder Gas Engine
✅ Automatic Transmission
✅ Push Button Start
✅ Heated Front Seats
✅ Power Sunroof
✅ Backup Camera
✅ Alloy Wheels
✅ All-Weather Tires
✅ One Owner
✅ No Accident History – Clean CARFAX
✅ Clean, Well-Maintained Vehicle
This Forte has been professionally inspected and will be sold CERTIFIED!!
📍 T Dot Auto Sales
Financing available. Extended warranties available.
Every certified vehicle includes a fresh oil change and a full tank of gas.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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+1 (905) 380-0910