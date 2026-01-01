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<p>🚗 2017 Kia Forte</p><p>✅ 2.0L 4-Cylinder Gas Engine<br>✅ Automatic Transmission<br>✅ Push Button Start<br>✅ Heated Front Seats<br>✅ Power Sunroof<br>✅ Backup Camera<br>✅ Alloy Wheels<br>✅ All-Weather Tires<br>✅ One Owner<br>✅ No Accident History – Clean CARFAX<br>✅ Clean, Well-Maintained Vehicle</p><p>This Forte has been professionally inspected and will be sold CERTIFIED!!</p><p>📍 T Dot Auto Sales<br>Financing available. Extended warranties available.<br> Every certified vehicle includes a fresh oil change and a full tank of gas.</p>

2017 Kia Forte

196,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Kia Forte

EX

Watch This Vehicle
14525149

2017 Kia Forte

EX

Location

T Dot Auto Sales and Service

55 Ormond ST N, Thorold, ON L2V 1Y9

+1 (905) 380-0910

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
196,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPFL4A85HE041983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 196,000 KM

Vehicle Description

🚗 2017 Kia Forte

✅ 2.0L 4-Cylinder Gas Engine
✅ Automatic Transmission
✅ Push Button Start
✅ Heated Front Seats
✅ Power Sunroof
✅ Backup Camera
✅ Alloy Wheels
✅ All-Weather Tires
✅ One Owner
✅ No Accident History – Clean CARFAX
✅ Clean, Well-Maintained Vehicle

This Forte has been professionally inspected and will be sold CERTIFIED!!

📍 T Dot Auto Sales
Financing available. Extended warranties available.
 Every certified vehicle includes a fresh oil change and a full tank of gas.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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T Dot Auto Sales and Service

T Dot Auto Sales and Service

55 Ormond ST N, Thorold, ON L2V 1Y9

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+1 (905) 380-XXXX

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+1 (905) 380-0910

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$8,499

+ taxes & licensing>

T Dot Auto Sales and Service

+1 (905) 380-0910

2017 Kia Forte