$18,699+ taxes & licensing
2019 Subaru Forester
CONVENIENCE
2019 Subaru Forester
CONVENIENCE
Location
AA Reputable Autos
89 Ormond St North, Unit 11, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3
647-687-6114
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$18,699
+ taxes & licensing
Used
162,250KM
VIN JF2SKEDC6KH434997
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 162,250 KM
Vehicle Description
$18,699 + taxes and licensing
Vehicle still has valid transferable extended Warranty from Subaru valid till April 2026 or 168,257 km + Rust proof protection
2019 Subaru Forester Premium AWD 162,250 kms
In good condition, clean title,
Vehicle has been meticulously maintained
Great options including AWD system heated seats, backup camera, Apple CarPlay and many more
CarFax Provided during viewing
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
2019 Subaru Forester