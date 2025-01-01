Menu
<div>$18,699 + taxes and licensing </div><div> Safety will be provided with purchase Vehicle still has valid transferable extended Warranty from Subaru valid till April 2026 or 168,257 km + Rust proof protection 2019 Subaru Forester Premium AWD 162,250 kms In good condition, clean title, Vehicle has been meticulously maintained Great options including AWD system heated seats, backup camera, Apple CarPlay and many more CarFax Provided during viewing </div>

2019 Subaru Forester

162,250 KM

$18,699

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Subaru Forester

CONVENIENCE

2019 Subaru Forester

CONVENIENCE

AA Reputable Autos

89 Ormond St North, Unit 11, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3

647-687-6114

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,699

+ taxes & licensing

162,250KM
VIN JF2SKEDC6KH434997

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,250 KM

$18,699 + taxes and licensing 
Safety will be provided with purchase

Vehicle still has valid transferable extended Warranty from Subaru valid till April 2026 or 168,257 km + Rust proof protection

2019 Subaru Forester Premium AWD 162,250 kms
In good condition, clean title,
Vehicle has been meticulously maintained

Great options including AWD system heated seats, backup camera, Apple CarPlay and many more

CarFax Provided during viewing 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AA Reputable Autos

AA Reputable Autos

89 Ormond St North, Unit 11, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3

647-687-6114

$18,699

AA Reputable Autos

647-687-6114

