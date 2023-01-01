$5,490+ tax & licensing
$5,490
+ taxes & licensing
2008 Toyota Yaris
4DR SDN AUTO
Location
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
Excellent Condition
- Stock #: 412646A
- VIN: JTDBT923381291790
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
It's a Toyota Yaris automatic and it is for sale at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport . Call 807-577-1234 and their friendly Sales Department can assist you. They are OPEN this Saturday so that they can serve you better .
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
