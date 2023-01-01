Menu
2008 Toyota Yaris

0 KM

$5,490

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

4DR SDN AUTO

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9981362
  • Stock #: 412646A
  • VIN: JTDBT923381291790

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 412646A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

It's a Toyota Yaris automatic and it is for sale at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport . Call 807-577-1234 and their friendly Sales Department can assist you. They are OPEN this Saturday so that they can serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

