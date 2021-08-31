Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Nissan Murano

122,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

Contact Seller
2009 Nissan Murano

2009 Nissan Murano

Leather

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Nissan Murano

Leather

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

122,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8048944
  • VIN: JN8AZ18W99W108964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Call Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the airport at 807-577-1234 to get all the details on this 2009 Nissan Murano Le  "All Wheel Drive " that has heated front seats  and heated rear seats , remote starter and a whole lot more .

Vehicle Features

LE All Wheel Drive
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Spadoni Leasing

2009 Nissan Murano L...
 122,000 KM
$10,000 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Trave...
 56,000 KM
$47,000 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Silve...
 67,500 KM
$49,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

Call Dealer

807-577-XXXX

(click to show)

807-577-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory