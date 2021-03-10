Menu
2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara

175,437 KM

Details Description Features

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

807-346-8733

2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara

2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara

JLX-L V6 4WD 4dr V6 Auto JLX-L

2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara

JLX-L V6 4WD 4dr V6 Auto JLX-L

Location

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

807-346-8733

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

175,437KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6708860
  • Stock #: UC4004'A'
  • VIN: JS3TD1D95A4110215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,437 KM

Vehicle Description

Bi-Weekly Payment of $129 / 36 Months @ 9.99%. Sale Price includes $250.00 Administration Fee, $40.00 Car Proof Fee and $10.00 OMVIC Fee. HST and Licensing are extra. . See dealer for details. Used vehicle prices and payments include $250.00 admin fee, $10.00 OMVIC FEE AND $40.00 carproof fee. Example: $10,000 financed over 60/72/84 months: Interest @ 5.74% bi-weekly payments are $88.67/$75.95/$66.85. Cost of borrowing $1,527.10/$1,845.08/$2,166.70 for a total obligation of $11,527.10/$11,845.08/$12,166.70 respectively. On approved credit through Used Car Superstore. See dealer for full details. Vehicles may not be exactly as shown. Vehicle pictures are for representation purposes only. See Dealer for Details......

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

