$14,067+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Buick Enclave
CXL
2011 Buick Enclave
CXL
Location
Dominion Motors
882 Copper Crescent, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 6C9
807-343-2277
$14,067
+ taxes & licensing
Used
111,649KM
VIN 5GAKVBED1BJ244031
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 111,649 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dominion Motors
2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum 67,725 KM $31,567 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Progressiv 88,601 KM $25,567 + tax & lic
2022 Buick Enclave Avenir 25,168 KM $49,567 + tax & lic
Email Dominion Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dominion Motors
882 Copper Crescent, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 6C9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
807-343-XXXX(click to show)
$14,067
+ taxes & licensing>
Dominion Motors
807-343-2277
2011 Buick Enclave