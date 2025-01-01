Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Buick Enclave

111,649 KM

Details Features

$14,067

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Buick Enclave

CXL

Watch This Vehicle
12628443

2011 Buick Enclave

CXL

Location

Dominion Motors

882 Copper Crescent, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 6C9

807-343-2277

Contact Seller

$14,067

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
111,649KM
VIN 5GAKVBED1BJ244031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 111,649 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dominion Motors

Used 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum 67,725 KM $31,567 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Progressiv for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Progressiv 88,601 KM $25,567 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Buick Enclave Avenir for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2022 Buick Enclave Avenir 25,168 KM $49,567 + tax & lic

Email Dominion Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dominion Motors

Dominion Motors

882 Copper Crescent, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 6C9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

807-343-XXXX

(click to show)

807-343-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,067

+ taxes & licensing>

Dominion Motors

807-343-2277

2011 Buick Enclave