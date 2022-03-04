Menu
2011 GMC Sierra 1500

155,500 KM

4X4 SLE

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

155,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8634968
  • Stock #: 0078A
  • VIN: 3GTP2VEA9BG365606

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,500 KM

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the airport has this 2011 GMC Sierra for sale . Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and ask for the details .

SLE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

