$22,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing
Spadoni Leasing
807-577-1234
2011 GMC Sierra 1500
2011 GMC Sierra 1500
4X4 SLE
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing
155,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8634968
- Stock #: 0078A
- VIN: 3GTP2VEA9BG365606
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the airport has this 2011 GMC Sierra for sale . Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and ask for the details .
Vehicle Features
SLE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Spadoni Leasing
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2