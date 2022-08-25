Menu
2012 Chevrolet Orlando

149,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,890

+ tax & licensing
$9,890

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2012 Chevrolet Orlando

2012 Chevrolet Orlando

4DR WGN

2012 Chevrolet Orlando

4DR WGN

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,890

+ taxes & licensing

149,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9005764
  Stock #: 023258U
  VIN: KL77P2EM7CK597607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great savings  on gas and loads of room is what this 2012 Chevy Orlando has to offer you and it's at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport . Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and they can tell you all the details , oh and  don't  forget  that  on Saturdays they are OPEN to serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

