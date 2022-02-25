SOLD+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Spadoni Leasing
807-577-1234
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe
GL
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
SOLD
+ taxes & licensing
165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8325027
- Stock #: 0132A
- VIN: 5XYZG3AB2CG104461
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the airport is offering this 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe front wheel drive for sale . Call them at 807-577-1234 and ask for all the details and remember that they are open Saturdays to serve you better .
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Spadoni Leasing
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2