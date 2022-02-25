Menu
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

165,000 KM

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

GL

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8325027
  • Stock #: 0132A
  • VIN: 5XYZG3AB2CG104461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the airport is offering this 2012  Hyundai Santa Fe front wheel drive for sale . Call them at 807-577-1234 and ask for all the details and remember that they are open Saturdays to serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection

