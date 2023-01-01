$13,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2012 RAM 1500
4WD CREW CAB 140.5" OUTDOORSMAN
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$13,500
- Listing ID: 10111842
- Stock #: 252679U
- VIN: 1C6RD7LT2CS252679
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 252679U
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
If you can do your own repairs call Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport at 807-577-1234 . Ask their Sales Department about this great deal . They are OPEN on Saturday so they can serve you better .
Vehicle Features
