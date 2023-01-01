Menu
2012 RAM 1500

120,000 KM

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

4WD CREW CAB 140.5" OUTDOORSMAN

2012 RAM 1500

4WD CREW CAB 140.5" OUTDOORSMAN

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

120,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10111842
  • Stock #: 252679U
  • VIN: 1C6RD7LT2CS252679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 252679U
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

If you can do your own repairs call Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder  Bay Airport at 807-577-1234 . Ask their Sales Department about this great deal . They are OPEN on Saturday so they can serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Packages

Being SOLD in

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Cloth Seats

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

