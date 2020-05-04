Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN AUTO CE

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN AUTO CE

Location

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

807-346-8733

  1. 4984581
  2. 4984581
  3. 4984581
  4. 4984581
  5. 4984581
  6. 4984581
  7. 4984581
  8. 4984581
  9. 4984581
  10. 4984581
Contact Seller

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 183,912KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4984581
  • Stock #: 3905
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE5CC810422
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Bi-Weekly Payment of $99/48 Months @ 6.99%, this unit comes with our LIFETIME WARRANTY. Sale Price includes $249.00 Administration Fee, $55.00 Car Proof Fee and $10.00 OMVIC Fee. HST and Licensing are extra. Used vehicle prices and payments include $199.00 admin fee, $10.00 OMVIC FEE AND $50.00 carproof fee. Example: $10,000 financed over 60/72/84 months: Interest @ 6.99% bi-weekly payments are $88.67/$75.95/$66.85. Cost of borrowing $1,527.10/$1,845.08/$2,166.70 for a total obligation of $11,527.10/$11,845.08/$12,166.70 respectively. On approved credit through Used Car Superstore. See dealer for full details. Vehicles may not be exactly as shown. Vehicle pictures are for representation purposes only. See Dealer for Details.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Entry
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Additional Features
  • Tilt Wheel
  • Premium Audio
  • Automatic
  • Rear Defost

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

2014 Ford F-150 4WD ...
 200,158 KM
$17,998 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Qashqai ...
 31,251 KM
$27,998 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Forte 2019 ...
 23,854 KM
$18,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

807-346-XXXX

(click to show)

807-346-8733

Send A Message