Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Journey

190,460 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

807-346-8733

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Journey

2013 Dodge Journey

AWD 4DR R-T

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Journey

AWD 4DR R-T

Location

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

807-346-8733

  1. 8490284
  2. 8490284
  3. 8490284
  4. 8490284
  5. 8490284
  6. 8490284
  7. 8490284
  8. 8490284
  9. 8490284
  10. 8490284
  11. 8490284
  12. 8490284
  13. 8490284
  14. 8490284
  15. 8490284
  16. 8490284
  17. 8490284
  18. 8490284
  19. 8490284
  20. 8490284
  21. 8490284
Contact Seller

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

190,460KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8490284
  • Stock #: UC4305
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG4DT657181

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UC4305
  • Mileage 190,460 KM

Vehicle Description

Bi-Weekly Payment of $x/84Months @ 6.99%, this unit comes with our LIFETIME WARRANTY. Sale Price includes $249.00 Administration Fee, $55.00 Car Proof Fee and $10.00 OMVIC Fee. HST and Licensing are extra. Includes: LIFETIME WARRANTY with NO Deductible, NO Time Limit, NO Kilometer Restriction... *** Lifetime warranty is a limited power train warranty for as long as the purchaser continues to use the vehicle and it remains on the road, with no time or mileage limit. Excluding diesel engines and vehicles without balance of factory warranty. Purchaser must maintain the vehicle to manufacturer's requirements. Claims are limited to value of vehicle, on selected vehicles. See dealer for details. Used vehicle prices and payments include $199.00 admin fee, $10.00 OMVIC FEE AND $50.00 carproof fee. Example: $10,000 financed over 60/72/84 months: Interest @ 5.74% bi-weekly payments are $88.67/$75.95/$66.85. Cost of borrowing $1,527.10/$1,845.08/$2,166.70 for a total obligation of $11,527.10/$11,845.08/$12,166.70 respectively. On approved credit through Used Car Superstore. See dealer for full details. Vehicles may not be exactly as shown. Vehicle pictures are for representation purposes only. See Dealer for Details.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Remote Starter
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
DVD/TV Player
Block Heater
Navigation System
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

2018 Nissan Altima 2...
 84,023 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic EX ...
 37,098 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Sportage LX...
 4,548 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

Call Dealer

807-346-XXXX

(click to show)

807-346-8733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory