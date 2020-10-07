Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 GMC Acadia

169,300 KM

Details Description Features

$16,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

807-346-8733

Contact Seller
2013 GMC Acadia

2013 GMC Acadia

AWD 4dr SLT1

Watch This Vehicle

2013 GMC Acadia

AWD 4dr SLT1

Location

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

807-346-8733

  1. 6070746
  2. 6070746
  3. 6070746
  4. 6070746
  5. 6070746
  6. 6070746
  7. 6070746
  8. 6070746
  9. 6070746
  10. 6070746
  11. 6070746
  12. 6070746
  13. 6070746
  14. 6070746
  15. 6070746
  16. 6070746
  17. 6070746
  18. 6070746
  19. 6070746
Contact Seller

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

169,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6070746
  • Stock #: UC4067
  • VIN: 1GKKVRED4DJ151857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Bi-Weekly Payment of $188 / 48 Months @ 6.99%. Sale Price includes $249.00 Administration Fee, $55.00 Car Proof Fee and $10.00 OMVIC Fee. HST and Licensing are extra. Used vehicle prices and payments include $249.00 admin fee, $10.00 OMVIC FEE AND $55.00 carproof fee. Example: $10,000 financed over 60/72/84 months: Interest @ 5.74% bi-weekly payments are $88.67/$75.95/$66.85. Cost of borrowing $1,527.10/$1,845.08/$2,166.70 for a total obligation of $11,527.10/$11,845.08/$12,166.70 respectively. On approved credit through Used Car Superstore. See dealer for full details. Vehicles may not be exactly as shown. Vehicle pictures are for representation purposes only. See Dealer for Details.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

2011 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 139,488 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 137,962 KM
$13,998 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Qashqai ...
 43,588 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

Call Dealer

807-346-XXXX

(click to show)

807-346-8733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory