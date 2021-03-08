2013 Kia Optima

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Exterior tinted windows Security SECURITY ALARM Additional Features Tilt Wheel Premium Audio Rear Defost 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.