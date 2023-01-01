2014 Chevrolet Express

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,990 + taxes & licensing 1 3 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9596557

9596557 Stock #: 168118

168118 VIN: 1GB6G6CG6E1168118

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Stock # 168118

Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Dual Rear Wheels Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Interior Trip Computer Exterior Steel Wheels Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.