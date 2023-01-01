$26,990+ tax & licensing
$26,990
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Express
G4500
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
133,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Stock #: 168118
- VIN: 1GB6G6CG6E1168118
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Trip Computer
Steel Wheels
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
