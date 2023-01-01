Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Express

133,000 KM

Details Features

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Express

2014 Chevrolet Express

G4500

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Express

G4500

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

133,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9596557
  • Stock #: 168118
  • VIN: 1GB6G6CG6E1168118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 168118
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Trip Computer
Steel Wheels
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Spadoni Leasing

2014 Chevrolet Expre...
 133,000 KM
$26,990 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Canyon Elev...
 17,000 KM
$41,790 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Trax LT
 28,000 KM
$26,590 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

Call Dealer

807-577-XXXX

(click to show)

807-577-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory