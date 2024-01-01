Menu
<p><strong>Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this 2012 Chevy Orlando in excellent condition for sale . It is a </strong><strong> great vehicle to do deliveries with or just put it to work. Call 807-577-1234 and their Sales Department can arrange your test drive. This Saturday they are Opening so that they can serve you better.</strong></p>

2014 Chevrolet Orlando

120,500 KM

$12,790

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Orlando

2014 Chevrolet Orlando

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,790

+ taxes & licensing

120,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KL77P2EK7EK595342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this 2012 Chevy Orlando in excellent condition for sale . It is a  great vehicle to do deliveries with or just put it to work. Call 807-577-1234 and their Sales Department can arrange your test drive. This Saturday they are Opening so that they can serve you better.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-XXXX

807-577-1234

$12,790

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

