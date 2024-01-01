$12,790+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Orlando
2014 Chevrolet Orlando
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
$12,790
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black+Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this 2012 Chevy Orlando in excellent condition for sale . It is a great vehicle to do deliveries with or just put it to work. Call 807-577-1234 and their Sales Department can arrange your test drive. This Saturday they are Opening so that they can serve you better.
