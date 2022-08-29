Menu
2014 Ford Edge

152,000 KM

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2014 Ford Edge

2014 Ford Edge

4DR SEL ALL WHEEL DRIVE

2014 Ford Edge

4DR SEL ALL WHEEL DRIVE

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

152,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9302581
  • Stock #: A62922
  • VIN: 2FMDK4JC6EBA62922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport is now offering this 2014 Ford Edge SEL All Wheel Drive . Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and arrange your test drive today . The Sales Department at Spadoni Sales and Leasing OPENS on Saturday's  so they can serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

