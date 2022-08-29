$15,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
807-577-1234
2014 Ford Edge
4DR SEL ALL WHEEL DRIVE
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9302581
- Stock #: A62922
- VIN: 2FMDK4JC6EBA62922
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 152,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport is now offering this 2014 Ford Edge SEL All Wheel Drive . Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and arrange your test drive today . The Sales Department at Spadoni Sales and Leasing OPENS on Saturday's so they can serve you better .
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Spadoni Leasing
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.