2014 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 145 XLT

2014 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 145 XLT

Location

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

807-346-8733

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 124,121KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4984578
  • Stock #: UC3898A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF8EFA72113
Exterior Colour
Dark Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Sale Price includes $249.00 Administration Fee, $55.00 Car Proof Fee and $10.00 OMVIC Fee. HST and Licensing are extra. Includes: LIFETIME WARRANTY with NO Deductible, NO Time Limit, NO Kilometer Restriction... *** Lifetime warranty is a limited power train warranty for as long as the purchaser continues to use the vehicle and it remains on the road, with no time or mileage limit. Excluding diesel engines and vehicles without balance of factory warranty.

Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

