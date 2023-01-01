Menu
2014 Nissan Altima

34,000 KM

$17,490

+ tax & licensing
$17,490

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2014 Nissan Altima

2014 Nissan Altima

4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5 SL

2014 Nissan Altima

4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5 SL

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,490

+ taxes & licensing

34,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10069284
  • Stock #: 240080U
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP4EN240080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240080U
  • Mileage 34,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport  is now offering this low km 2014 one owner Nissan  Altima for sale. Call them at 807-577-1234 and their Sales Department can tell your more. They are OPEN this Saturday to serve you better.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Sunroof

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

