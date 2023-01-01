$17,490+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Altima
4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5 SL
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
34,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10069284
- Stock #: 240080U
- VIN: 1N4AL3AP4EN240080
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport is now offering this low km 2014 one owner Nissan Altima for sale. Call them at 807-577-1234 and their Sales Department can tell your more. They are OPEN this Saturday to serve you better.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Sunroof
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
