2014 Nissan Frontier...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10055733

10055733 Stock #: N073A

N073A VIN: 1N6AD0CW7EN735106

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # N073A

Mileage 104,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.