2014 Nissan Frontier
4WD King Cab SWB Auto SV
104,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10055733
- Stock #: N073A
- VIN: 1N6AD0CW7EN735106
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,000 KM
Vehicle Description
If you are in the market for a nice truck ? Call Spadoni Sales and Leasing about this low km 2014 Nissan Frontier 4x4 . 807-577-1224 . They are OPEN Saturday to serve you better .
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
