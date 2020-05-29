Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

807-346-8733

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 2500

2014 RAM 2500

4WD Crew Cab 149 SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 2500

4WD Crew Cab 149 SLT

Location

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

807-346-8733

  1. 5083539
  2. 5083539
  3. 5083539
  4. 5083539
  5. 5083539
  6. 5083539
  7. 5083539
  8. 5083539
  9. 5083539
  10. 5083539
  11. 5083539
  12. 5083539
  13. 5083539
Contact Seller

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 153,786KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5083539
  • Stock #: 3865A
  • VIN: 3C6TR5DT2EG222148
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Bi-Weekly Payment of $205 @ 72-Months, @ 6.99%. This unit comes with our LIFETIME WARRANTY. Sale Price includes $249.00 Administration Fee, $55.00 Car Proof Fee and $10.00 OMVIC Fee. HST and Licensing are extra. Includes: LIFETIME WARRANTY with NO Deductible, NO Time Limit, NO Kilometer Restriction... Bi-Weekly Payment of $x/84Months @ 6.99%, this unit comes with our LIFETIME WARRANTY. Sale Price includes $249.00 Administration Fee, $55.00 Car Proof Fee and $10.00 OMVIC Fee. HST and Licensing are extra. Includes: LIFETIME WARRANTY with NO Deductible, NO Time Limit, NO Kilometer Restriction... *** Lifetime warranty is a limited power train warranty for as long as the purchaser continues to use the vehicle and it remains on the road, with no time or mileage limit. Excluding diesel engines and vehicles without balance of factory warranty. Purchaser must maintain the vehicle to manufacturer's requirements. Claims are limited to value of vehicle, on selected vehicles. See dealer for details. Used vehicle prices and payments include $199.00 admin fee, $10.00 OMVIC FEE AND $50.00 carproof fee. Example: $10,000 financed over 60/72/84 months: Interest @ 5.74% bi-weekly payments are $88.67/$75.95/$66.85. Cost of borrowing $1,527.10/$1,845.08/$2,166.70 for a total obligation of $11,527.10/$11,845.08/$12,166.70 respectively. On approved credit through Used Car Superstore. See dealer for full details. Vehicles may not be exactly as shown. Vehicle pictures are for representation purposes only. See Dealer for Details.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
Powertrain
  • 6 Speed Manual
Additional Features
  • 4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

2019 Kia Forte EX IVT
 41,022 KM
$18,998 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Tigu...
 45,865 KM
$25,998 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Big Ho...
 23,235 KM
$44,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

Call Dealer

807-346-XXXX

(click to show)

807-346-8733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory