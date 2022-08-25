Menu
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

112,000 KM

$179,900

+ tax & licensing
$179,900

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

4MOTION 4dr Auto

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

4MOTION 4dr Auto

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$179,900

+ taxes & licensing

112,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9005770
  • Stock #: 023258U
  • VIN: WVGJV3AX5EW023258

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport is offering this German made Volkswagen All Whell Drive Tiguan loaded with features. Call their Sales Department and ask them to arrange your test drive and  on Saturdays they are OPEN to serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Navigation and Sunroof
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Email Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

