2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

173,427 KM

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

807-346-8733

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5 LS

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5 LS

Location

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

807-346-8733

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

173,427KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5857707
  Stock #: UC3854"A"
  VIN: 3GCUKPEC0FG301041

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 173,427 KM

Vehicle Description

Bi-Weekly Payment of $122@ 48-Months, @ 6.99%. Sale Price includes $249.00 Administration Fee, $55.00 Car Proof Fee and $10.00 OMVIC Fee. HST and Licensing are extra. *** Lifetime warranty is a limited power train warranty for as long as the purchaser continues to use the vehicle and it remains on the road, with no time or mileage limit. Excluding diesel engines and vehicles without balance of factory warranty. Purchaser must maintain the vehicle to manufacturer's requirements. Claims are limited to value of vehicle, on selected vehicles. See dealer for details.*** Used vehicle prices and payments include $199.00 admin fee, $10.00 OMVIC FEE AND $50.00 carproof fee. Example: $10,000 financed over 60/72/84 months: Interest @ 5.74% bi-weekly payments are $88.67/$75.95/$66.85. Cost of borrowing $1,527.10/$1,845.08/$2,166.70 for a total obligation of $11,527.10/$11,845.08/$12,166.70 respectively. On approved credit through Used Car Superstore. See dealer for full details. Vehicles may not be exactly as shown. Vehicle pictures are for representation purposes only. See Dealer for Details....................

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
tinted windows
SECURITY ALARM
short box
Tilt Wheel
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
4x4
ON-STAR
6 Speed Automatic

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

