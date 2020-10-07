2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Exterior tinted windows Security SECURITY ALARM Additional Features short box Tilt Wheel Premium and/or Oversized Wheels 4x4 ON-STAR 6 Speed Automatic

