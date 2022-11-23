$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE
Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore
819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4
807-346-8733
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9368968
- Stock #: UC4374'B'
- VIN: 1FMCU9G96FUA70299
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Sale Price includes $250.00 Administration Fee, $40.00 Car Proof Fee and $10.00 OMVIC Fee. HST and Licensing are extra.
Used vehicle prices and payments include $250.00 admin fee, $10.00 OMVIC FEE AND $40.00 carproof fee. Example: $10,000 financed over 60/72/84 months: Interest @ 5.74% bi-weekly payments are $88.67/$75.95/$66.85. Cost of borrowing $1,527.10/$1,845.08/$2,166.70 for a total obligation of $11,527.10/$11,845.08/$12,166.70 respectively. On approved credit through Used Car Superstore. See dealer for full details. Vehicles may not be exactly as shown. Vehicle pictures are for representation purposes only. See Dealer for Details.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
