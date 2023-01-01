2015 Ford Escape

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 9 , 6 1 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9971096

9971096 Stock #: UC4565'A'

UC4565'A' VIN: 1FMCU9G98FUC15147

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 99,610 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.