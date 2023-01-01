$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE
819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4
99,610KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9971096
- Stock #: UC4565'A'
- VIN: 1FMCU9G98FUC15147
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,610 KM
Vehicle Description
Sale Price includes $315.00 Administration Fee, $65.00 Car Proof Fee and $10.00 OMVIC Fee. HST and Licensing are extra.
Used vehicle prices and payments include $250.00 admin fee, $10.00 OMVIC FEE AND $40.00 carproof fee. Example: $10,000 financed over 60/72/84 months: Interest @ 5.74% bi-weekly payments are $88.67/$75.95/$66.85. Cost of borrowing $1,527.10/$1,845.08/$2,166.70 for a total obligation of $11,527.10/$11,845.08/$12,166.70 respectively. On approved credit through Used Car Superstore. See dealer for full details. Vehicles may not be exactly as shown. Vehicle pictures are for representation purposes only. See Dealer for Details.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
