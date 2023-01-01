Menu
2015 Ford Escape

99,610 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

807-346-8733

4WD 4dr SE

Location

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

807-346-8733

99,610KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9971096
  • Stock #: UC4565'A'
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G98FUC15147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,610 KM

Vehicle Description

Bi-Weekly Payment of $200 / 48 Months @ 9.99%

Sale Price includes $315.00 Administration Fee, $65.00 Car Proof Fee and $10.00 OMVIC Fee. HST and Licensing are extra.

Used vehicle prices and payments include $250.00 admin fee, $10.00 OMVIC FEE AND $40.00 carproof fee. Example: $10,000 financed over 60/72/84 months: Interest @ 5.74% bi-weekly payments are $88.67/$75.95/$66.85. Cost of borrowing $1,527.10/$1,845.08/$2,166.70 for a total obligation of $11,527.10/$11,845.08/$12,166.70 respectively. On approved credit through Used Car Superstore. See dealer for full details. Vehicles may not be exactly as shown. Vehicle pictures are for representation purposes only. See Dealer for Details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

807-346-XXXX

807-346-8733

