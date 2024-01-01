$22,490+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Canyon
2WD Ext Cab 128.3" SLE
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 3071A
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this very low km 2015 Canyon 2 wheel drive for sale. Call 807-577-1234 and ask for the Sales Department and get all the details . This Saturday they are OPEN to serve you better .
Vehicle Features
