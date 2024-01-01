Menu
Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this very low km 2015 Canyon  2 wheel drive for sale. Call 807-577-1234 and ask for the Sales Department and get all the details . This Saturday they are OPEN to serve you better .

2015 GMC Canyon

$22,490

+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Canyon

2WD Ext Cab 128.3" SLE

2015 GMC Canyon

2WD Ext Cab 128.3" SLE

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTH5BEA5F1229147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 3071A
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this very low km 2015 Canyon  2 wheel drive for sale. Call 807-577-1234 and ask for the Sales Department and get all the details . This Saturday they are OPEN to serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-XXXX

807-577-1234

$22,490

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2015 GMC Canyon