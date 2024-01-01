$19,995+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
Certified
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3174A
- Mileage 172,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Here is a truck that you need to check out , it is a 2015 GMC Sierra SLT loaded and very well maintained. You can test drive this truck at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport . Call them at 807-577-1234 and arrange your personal viewing before it is sold .This Saturday they are OPENING so that they can serve you better.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Spadoni Leasing
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Spadoni Leasing
Spadoni Leasing
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
807-577-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
807-577-1234