Here is a truck that you need to check out , it is a 2015 GMC Sierra  SLT loaded and very well maintained. You can test drive this truck at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport . Call them at 807-577-1234 and arrange your personal viewing before it is sold .This Saturday they are OPENING so that they can serve you better.

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

172,000 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

172,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTU2VEC7FG178283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3174A
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Here is a truck that you need to check out , it is a 2015 GMC Sierra  SLT loaded and very well maintained. You can test drive this truck at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport . Call them at 807-577-1234 and arrange your personal viewing before it is sold .This Saturday they are OPENING so that they can serve you better.

Vehicle Features

Packages

WHI

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

807-577-1234

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2015 GMC Sierra 1500