2015 Nissan NV200

0 KM

Details

$17,490

+ tax & licensing
$17,490

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2015 Nissan NV200

2015 Nissan NV200

SV

2015 Nissan NV200

SV

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$17,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6783602
  Stock #: N031
  VIN: 3N6CM0KN7FK713423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # N031
  • Mileage 0 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Here is a very affordable way to deliver your goods , call Spadoni Sales and Leasing to book your test drive . * Former Daily Rental

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

