$12,067+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Chevrolet Malibu
Limited LT
2016 Chevrolet Malibu
Limited LT
Location
Dominion Motors
882 Copper Crescent, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 6C9
807-343-2277
$12,067
+ taxes & licensing
Used
146,011KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G11C5SA0GF141987
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 146,011 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Dominion Motors
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Denali 19,451 KM $63,318 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Encore Essence 34,440 KM $22,567 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 56,963 KM $39,067 + tax & lic
Email Dominion Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dominion Motors
882 Copper Crescent, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 6C9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
807-343-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$12,067
+ taxes & licensing
Dominion Motors
807-343-2277
2016 Chevrolet Malibu