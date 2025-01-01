Menu
2016 Chevrolet Malibu

146,011 KM

Details Features

$12,067

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Malibu

Limited LT

12209244

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

Limited LT

Location

Dominion Motors

882 Copper Crescent, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 6C9

807-343-2277

$12,067

+ taxes & licensing

Used
146,011KM
VIN 1G11C5SA0GF141987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 146,011 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

