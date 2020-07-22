2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Remote Starter Tow Package Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats VENTILATED SEATS Windows Sunroof Exterior tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Security SECURITY ALARM Additional Features short box Tilt Wheel Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors 4x4 ON-STAR Automatic Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.