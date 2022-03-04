$27,990+ tax & licensing
$27,990
+ taxes & licensing
Spadoni Leasing
807-577-1234
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT 4x4
Location
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
188,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8491134
- Stock #: 214638
- VIN: 1GCUKREC7GF214638
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 188,500 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
Call Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the airport at 807-577-1234 and get all the details on this 2016 Chevy Silverado 1500 Crew Cab 4x4 . * Former Daily Rental
Vehicle Features
LT 4X4
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
