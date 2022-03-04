Menu
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

188,500 KM

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 4x4

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 4x4

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

188,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8491134
  • Stock #: 214638
  • VIN: 1GCUKREC7GF214638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,500 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Call Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the airport  at  807-577-1234 and get all the details on this 2016 Chevy Silverado 1500 Crew Cab 4x4 . * Former Daily Rental

Vehicle Features

LT 4X4
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

