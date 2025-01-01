Menu
<p><strong>Here is a very reliable and economical car  at an affordable price . Its a 2016 Chevy Sonic 4 door hatchback automatic and it is for sale right now at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport call 807-577-1234 . This Saturday their Sales Department will be OPEN to serve you better.</strong></p>

2016 Chevrolet Sonic

79,500 KM

$13,595

+ tax & licensing
12214404

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1JC6SB4G4165073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 79,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Here is a very reliable and economical car  at an affordable price . It's a 2016 Chevy Sonic 4 door hatchback automatic and it is for sale right now at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport call 807-577-1234 . This Saturday their Sales Department will be OPEN to serve you better.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234

