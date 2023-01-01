Menu
2016 Ford F-550

93,000 KM

$54,990

+ tax & licensing
$54,990

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,990

+ taxes & licensing

93,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10445775
  • Stock #: C64649
  • VIN: 1FDUF5HT6GEC64649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Dump Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # C64649
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Here is a real work horse that can do the job  for you in so many ways ,plowing , sanding or hauling gravel . Call Spadoni Sales and Leasing at Thunder Bay Airport at 807-577-1234 and the Sales Department can tell you more . They are   OPEN  are this Saturday to serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Packages

Plow Included 6
Diesel

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

