2016 Ford F-550

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10445775

10445775 Stock #: C64649

C64649 VIN: 1FDUF5HT6GEC64649

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Dump Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 93,000 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Packages Plow Included 6 Diesel Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Bluetooth Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls Additional Features Turbocharged

