Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 GMC Canyon

62,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

Contact Seller
2016 GMC Canyon

2016 GMC Canyon

4WD SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 GMC Canyon

4WD SLE

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

62,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5827984
  • Stock #: 315912
  • VIN: 1GTG6CE38G1315912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 62,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival..  Call Mark Train to schedule a test drive.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Spadoni Leasing

2016 GMC Canyon 4WD ...
 62,000 KM
$26,990 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 51,000 KM
$19,990 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Cruze...
 45,000 KM
$16,490 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

Call Dealer

807-577-XXXX

(click to show)

807-577-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory