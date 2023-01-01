Menu
2016 GMC Yukon XL

215,000 KM

Details Features

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

LS

2016 GMC Yukon XL

LS

Location

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

215,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10030650
  • Stock #: 450577A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # 450577A
  • Mileage 215,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

