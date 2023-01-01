$35,990+ tax & licensing
$35,990
+ taxes & licensing
Spadoni Leasing
807-577-1234
2016 GMC Yukon XL
LS
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
215,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10030650
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 215,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
