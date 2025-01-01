Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Buick Enclave

73,822 KM

Details Features

$23,067

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Buick Enclave

Leather

Watch This Vehicle
12600955

2017 Buick Enclave

Leather

Location

Dominion Motors

882 Copper Crescent, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 6C9

807-343-2277

  1. 12600955
  2. 12600955
  3. 12600955
  4. 12600955
  5. 12600955
  6. 12600955
  7. 12600955
  8. 12600955
  9. 12600955
  10. 12600955
Contact Seller

$23,067

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
73,822KM
VIN 5GAKVBKD8HJ150483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 73,822 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dominion Motors

Used 2017 Buick Enclave Leather for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2017 Buick Enclave Leather 73,822 KM $23,067 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser Other for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2025 Toyota Land Cruiser Other 2,694 KM $88,567 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Buick Envision Preferred for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2021 Buick Envision Preferred 71,671 KM $29,567 + tax & lic

Email Dominion Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dominion Motors

Dominion Motors

882 Copper Crescent, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 6C9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

807-343-XXXX

(click to show)

807-343-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,067

+ taxes & licensing>

Dominion Motors

807-343-2277

2017 Buick Enclave