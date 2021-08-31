$24,900 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 1 4 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7691038

7691038 Stock #: UC4216A

UC4216A VIN: 1FMCU9J96HUB54196

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 72,149 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Compass Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.