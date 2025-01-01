2017 GMC C2500

Menu
<p><strong>This is a new arrival at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport .Its a 2017 GMC Sierra 2500 Short Box  in great condition . Call 807-577-1234 and ask for all the details and arrange a test drive. The Sale Department Opens on Saturdays to serve you better.</strong></p>

102,000 KM

$29,595

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
102,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GT22REGXHZ326313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style Extended Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This is a new arrival at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport .Its a 2017 GMC Sierra 2500 Short Box  in great condition . Call 807-577-1234 and ask for all the details and arrange a test drive. The Sale Department Opens on Saturday's to serve you better.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Warranty

Warranty Available

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234

