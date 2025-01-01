$29,595+ taxes & licensing
2017 GMC C2500
Base
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
Certified
$29,595
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black+Blue
- Body Style Extended Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 102,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This is a new arrival at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport .Its a 2017 GMC Sierra 2500 Short Box in great condition . Call 807-577-1234 and ask for all the details and arrange a test drive. The Sale Department Opens on Saturday's to serve you better.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Warranty
Spadoni Leasing
807-577-1234