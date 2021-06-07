Menu
2017 Jeep Cherokee

27,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Cherokee

2017 Jeep Cherokee

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

27,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7265741
  • Stock #: 61029U
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBS7HW561029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 27,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at their airport location has this 2017 Jeep Cherokee " Trail Hawk Edition " with low kms and factory warranty . Call them at 870-577-1234 to book your test drive .

Vehicle Features

Trail Hawk
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

