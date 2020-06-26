Menu
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Performance Kia

807-345-2552

2017 Kia Sorento

2017 Kia Sorento

SX V6

2017 Kia Sorento

SX V6

Location

Performance Kia

545 Thirteenth Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 7B4

807-345-2552

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 9,133KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5309762
  • Stock #: PC9278
  • VIN: 5XYPKDA58HG316908
Exterior Colour
Titanium Silver (MET)
Interior Colour
Premium Leather - Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
3-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • rear air conditioning
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • High intensity discharge headlights
  • Front fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Trim
  • Leather upholstery
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Fully automatic headlights
Seating
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Ventilated Front Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Electronic stability
  • MP3 decoder
  • Turn signal indicator mirrors
  • Sun blinds
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Blind spot sensor
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Variable intake manifold
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up
  • Mode Select Transmission
  • Trunk/hatch auto-latch
  • Power 4-way driver lumbar support
  • Exterior parking camera rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Performance Kia

Performance Kia

545 Thirteenth Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 7B4

Call Dealer

807-345-2552

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory